The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

