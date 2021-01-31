The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,296. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

