The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of The Timken worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Timken by 226.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

