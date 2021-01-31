The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.63

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 43276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWGAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

