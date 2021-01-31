The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.40-27.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.66. The company issued revenue guidance of increase mid-to-high single digits (cons +4%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.13 billion.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 26.40-27.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $726.25.

NYSE SHW opened at $691.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $728.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.25.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

