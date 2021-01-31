The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 11.6% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average is $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

