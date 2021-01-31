The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

