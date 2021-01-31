The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of The Home Depot worth $288,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 51,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.46 and a 200-day moving average of $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

