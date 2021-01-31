The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $257.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

