The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $19,317,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after acquiring an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 263,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.