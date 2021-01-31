The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $236.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

