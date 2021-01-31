The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.11 Million

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $639.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.40 million and the lowest is $627.81 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $560.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

ENSG stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $88.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,140 shares of company stock worth $12,710,469. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.