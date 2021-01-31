The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

NYSE KO traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,670,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

