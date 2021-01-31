The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,642 shares of company stock worth $103,903,009. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $209.46 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.03. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

