The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 756,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,270. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

