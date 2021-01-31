The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
CHEF stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 756,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,270. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.
The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
