The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $8,519,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

