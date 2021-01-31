The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.