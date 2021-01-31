The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in January

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKEAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

