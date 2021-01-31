The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in January

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKEAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

