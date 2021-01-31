Tezos Price Down 11% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Tezos has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Tezos token can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00008456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and $385.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 758,487,479 tokens. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

