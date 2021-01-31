Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 raised Textron from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

