Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.70.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

