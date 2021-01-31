Terry L. Blaker Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $42.85 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.