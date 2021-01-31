Terry L. Blaker Sells 1,953 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,833,000 after buying an additional 268,066 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

