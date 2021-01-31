Terry L. Blaker Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $143.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,350 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

