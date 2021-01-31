Terry L. Blaker Purchases 534 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

