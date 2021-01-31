Terry L. Blaker Decreases Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

