Terry L. Blaker Buys 789 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

