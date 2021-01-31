Terril Brothers Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $97.57. 6,915,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

