Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 4,050 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WestRock by 72.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after acquiring an additional 667,300 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 98.6% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 472,453 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $18,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $41.43. 4,193,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,436. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

