Terril Brothers Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,332.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 283,622 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 3,083,250 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

