Terril Brothers Inc. Has $22.62 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 6.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. 6,968,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.