Terril Brothers Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,768,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 57,657,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,676,305. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

