TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,834.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $149,806.71 and approximately $48,834.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 196.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.