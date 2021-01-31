Ternio 1-Day Volume Hits $3,413.00 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Ternio has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ternio token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Ternio has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $3,413.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ternio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00133396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00271631 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.