TERA (TERA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $232,733.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $232,733.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065565 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 0.95581914 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

