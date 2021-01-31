TERA (TERA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.46 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, TERA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $234,577.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.