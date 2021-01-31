Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Tencent alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCEHY. OTR Global raised shares of Tencent to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Investec cut shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

Tencent stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $856.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $98.19.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent (TCEHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.