Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,275,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

