Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 6.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 18,928,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 23,254,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

