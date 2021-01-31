Telemus Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $6,270,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

