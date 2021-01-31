Telemus Capital LLC Sells 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,883,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $352.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

