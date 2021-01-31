Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,457 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,360,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

