Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

