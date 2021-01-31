Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after buying an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

