Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $532.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

