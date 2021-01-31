Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter worth $146,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

THW traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 131,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

