Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Teekay LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE:TGP opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

