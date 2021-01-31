Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Update

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 230.1% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Technicolor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Technicolor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLRY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 220,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,726. Technicolor has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.