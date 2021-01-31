TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TeamViewer currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. TeamViewer has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

