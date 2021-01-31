TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.05.

TRP opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

